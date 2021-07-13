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The Testimony of Deliverance ~ Brother Emanuel 7-12-21
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10 views • July 13, 2021
A Very True and Powerful Testimony of Deliverance from false Witness brother Rg stair & The Stronghold of Satan it had on Brother Emanuel ~ By The Witchcraft profoundly used by ralph gordon Stair. Brother Emanuel was totally set free and made free by the Pure & True Word of God being Ministered in True Holiness and Sobriety !!! May the Lord Deliver anyone Else from the Delusions of false prophet rg stair and the Gospel of Ralph is our prayer !! Jesus is Coming ~ But NOT THIS YEAR
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