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Greg Kelly: Liberals call it "gaslighting"
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30 views • August 24, 2021
Greg Kelly: Americans "stranded" in Afghanistan and the president's mental well-being are two things you're 'not allowed' to run by The White House right now. "Liberals like to call this, 'gaslighting.'" - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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