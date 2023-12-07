Create New Account
Mullein Tea Chat with EK on Swan-Avon banks, Perth: THINKING DRAWS SIMILAR ACTIONS (ACTIONS CONVERGE UPON, FOLLOW, THINKING): MVI_6641
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago

It’s mullein tea chat time, in Woodbridge, Perth: The subject matter is the convergence of actions upon habitual thinking patterns. Specifically, noble thoughts, regularly made, create noble actions congruent with them. And thus, Big Evil’s relentless long-term attack on the populace’s thinking skills, to render them compliant and dull, and incapable of generating noble actions to counter the evil.

Keywords
controlgovernment1984slaverythinkingtyrannyoppressioncompliancecoerciontotalitarianismbrutalitygeorge orwellcowardicemass hypnosisconvergencestockholm syndromebig evilsmall-mindednessdetrimental cognitive dissonancemass-formation psychosis

