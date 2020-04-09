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Covid-19 Emergency Rooms overwhelmed! Or are they? How the media brainwashes you into believing lies.
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62 views • April 09, 2020
A great Video by Dr. Buttar - Footage from Italy being used by the MSM in NY and saying their are the same location. Starts at 11:30 mark.
If you haven't signed up at his site you really need to:
www.advancedmecidine.com
If you haven't signed up at his site you really need to:
www.advancedmecidine.com
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