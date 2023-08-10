Create New Account
'U_S_ BORDER HAS GONE INSANE!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

NO MATTER HOW LOUD I SCREAM IN THESE VIDEOS FEW OF YOU SEND THESE VIDEOS TO OTHERS. WHY? DO YOU NOT REALIZE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA TO REPLACE YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES? WHEN OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT TURNS OFF THE FREE PERKS WHEN THE STOCK MARKET CRASHES THESE FREE LOADERS WILLBE COMING AFTER ALL AMERICANS. IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR FRIENDS FAMILY AND LOVED ONE'S YOU'LL SEND THIS EARTH SHAKING VIDEO TO THEM NOW...WAKEUP...

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

