64 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
COLLINS: "You still have not publicly acknowledged the 2020 election results..."


TRUMP: "When you look at what happened during that election — unless you're a very stupid person — you see what happened..."


https://twitter.com/i/status/1656452908035055617

Keywords
town halltrumpcnn2020 election results

