Prospect and Reality

The world is changing rapidly. Climatic changes are progressing every day. We are approaching a certain verge that can put an end to the existence of the entire humankind. What are the chances and prospects of the proposal voiced by the scientist Dr. Egon Cholakian in his appeal on August 13th, 2023? Why right now, in his opinion, should politicians bury all the hatchets of war, sit down at the same negotiating table and come to an agreement; open borders for the free migration of people so that our world has time to adapt to the new climatic situation we are entering, and establish a unified research center? Can this become a chance to save humanity and serve as a precursor to the transition period into the Creative Society?





"Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum, November 12th, 2022":

https://creativesociety.com/global-cr...

International Online Forum “Global Crisis. There is a Way Out”, April 22nd, 2023:



https://creativesociety.com/global-cr...

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#EgonCholakian #ClimateChange #CreativeSociety