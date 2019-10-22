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Steve Jobs Biography | Apple Founder | Success Story | Digital Revolution | Startup Stories
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5 views • October 22, 2019
Today Startup Stories brings you the biography and story of Steve Jobs who is the founder of Apple. Regarded as the father of digital revolution, a massive innovation and design perfectionist Steve Jobs had a net worth of $8 billion in 2010.
This video shows the fascinating journey of one of the most loved entrepreneurs of all time, Steve Jobs.
This video shows the fascinating journey of one of the most loved entrepreneurs of all time, Steve Jobs.
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