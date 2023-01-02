Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Year Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine as NATO Recognizes Scale of Conflict
251 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for January 2, 2023:

-Fighting continues around Bakhmut and across the wider Donbass region;
-Russian missile and drone strikes continue for several days now;
-Ukrainian sources claim “all” drones were downed but damage to infrastructure proves otherwise;
-Ukraine claims to have hit Russian troops with a HIMARS rocket attack;
-The attack is only in the news because it happens so infrequently;
-Russia carries out similar attacks nearly daily with its much larger number of guided-rocket launchers and ballistic missile systems;
-NATO admits Russia can fight on long-term and that Ukraine requires long-term support;
-EU begins training 1,100 Ukrainians for 2 months and plans to train up to 15,000 over the next 2+ years;
-200-300 Ukrainian perish in fighting daily at a minimum with fighting around Bakhmut raising deaths and injuries to around 1,000 daily;
-Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterates that the West is using Ukraine as a proxy to harm Russia, a fact stated in US policy documents like RAND's 2019 "Extending Russia" paper;


References:

BBC - Ukraine claims hundreds of Russians killed by missile attack:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64142650

BBC - Ukraine must get long-term support, warns Nato chief:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64140403
RAND Corporation - Extending Russia Competing from Advantageous Ground (2019):
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html
Bloomberg - Bloomberg - Ukrainian Troops Begin EU Training as Bloc Expands Military Role:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-03/ukrainian-troops-begin-eu-training-as-bloc-expands-military-role?leadSource=uverify%20wall

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


Keywords
russiadroneukrainenatoattacksmissilesthe new atlas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket