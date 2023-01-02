New Year Missile & Drone Strikes Continue Across Ukraine as NATO Recognizes Scale of Conflict

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for January 2, 2023:

-Fighting continues around Bakhmut and across the wider Donbass region;

-Russian missile and drone strikes continue for several days now;

-Ukrainian sources claim “all” drones were downed but damage to infrastructure proves otherwise;

-Ukraine claims to have hit Russian troops with a HIMARS rocket attack;

-The attack is only in the news because it happens so infrequently;

-Russia carries out similar attacks nearly daily with its much larger number of guided-rocket launchers and ballistic missile systems;

-NATO admits Russia can fight on long-term and that Ukraine requires long-term support;

-EU begins training 1,100 Ukrainians for 2 months and plans to train up to 15,000 over the next 2+ years;

-200-300 Ukrainian perish in fighting daily at a minimum with fighting around Bakhmut raising deaths and injuries to around 1,000 daily;

-Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterates that the West is using Ukraine as a proxy to harm Russia, a fact stated in US policy documents like RAND's 2019 "Extending Russia" paper;





References:

BBC - Ukraine claims hundreds of Russians killed by missile attack:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64142650

BBC - Ukraine must get long-term support, warns Nato chief:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64140403

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia Competing from Advantageous Ground (2019):

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html

Bloomberg - Bloomberg - Ukrainian Troops Begin EU Training as Bloc Expands Military Role:



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-03/ukrainian-troops-begin-eu-training-as-bloc-expands-military-role?leadSource=uverify%20wall

