Archer's Aim: Red Alert Flood Watch Event 2020

Aug 7, 2020

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY.





DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, their energies will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any deliberate harm intended in misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds, pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon CORRECTIONS: The Maori prophecy relates to logs situated at the dam site collapsing, not necessarily the dam itself. I will again state I am not making a prediction, however I am issuing what I feel is a vital alert based on the information at hand and ultimately I hope I am wrong..All though are best served and wise in having a Preparation state of mind given this time of great inevitable and rapid transition http://www.thecamino.com.ar/maori.htm *The 'Return of the Mack' is the return of Saturn, NOT Jupiter * 'Buffalo Bill' is Saturn, NOT Jupiter The diligent researcher will Spiritually discern the correlations within the following coded/secreted revelations of Jupiter/Enlil, his nature, his mysteries and his floods. The antichrist 'beast' system of Saturn and Jupiter working in building phase prior to their own dismantling. New heavens, new earth proceeding within the construct of their dualistic roles. Benjamin Button ending- His 'all seeing eye' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uU-d-... Butterfly Effect ending- Evan as Jupiter suicide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEFb8... Devils Advocate- Jupiter suicide (nudity and violence warning) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDZxS... 'Evan Almighty' - Evan code related to Jupiter's act of flooding earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4OAU... Benny Blanco as Jupiter in sling, just as Jupiter archetype 'Scarface' was in killing Saturn...13 second mark, you will see the wall writing 'HenRY's film works....This reveals that BOTH Saturn and Jupiter are video projectionists of this holographic simulation. CO-VIDS!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T06Oi... 'Woman (Alice) in chains'- Alcyone with Jupiter....31 second mark also reveals on the punching bag that Alcyone is 'St Eve' of the Garden of Eden (as we already disclosed prior). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5-c7... 'Take a Picture'- Jupiter as both the instrument of the flood and symbolised as 'jet' in body https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8MAH... Memento- Jupiter keeps forgetting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDWyl...

Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Reversed Beginning- Luwaks