WHY WERE BIRTH CERTIFICATES REALLY CREATED?
184 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Why are birth certificates really created? - This is what they did.Birth Certificates sold as bonds, chattel property.


Woodrow Wilson (D) President 1913-1921 in his memoirs (private papers), this is a quote taken from his advisor Edward Mendell House. The President who ushered in the Federal Reserve.


YOUR BODY IS BOUGHT & SOLD THROUGH THE USE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE

Recommended reading: "Fruit from a Poisonous Tree", by Melvin Stamper.


https://rumble.com/v1ki8il-your-body-is-bought-and-sold-through-the-use-of-the-birth-certificate.html


source:  https://rumble.com/v2nc5n2-why-are-birth-certificates-really-created-this-is-what-they-did.html 

federal reservetaxationwoodrow wilsonbirth certificateschattle

