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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP members who are in support of invading Taiwan are idiots. Zeng Qinghong’s advice to the people around him is to stay home for two years, don’t get infected by the virus, and that the most important thing is to make sure the family members are healthy, meaning that the CCP will be finished in two years