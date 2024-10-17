New Study: Inflation is Being Undercounted by Half - Peter St Onge, Ph.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 17, 2024) Peter St Onge’s post on X:
Study: Inflation Undercounted by Half
My lastest study with EJ Antoni finds Biden-Harris inflation has been undercounted by *half.*
Meaning inflation has been close to 40%.
This suggests we’ve been in recession since at least 2022.
Study: “Recession Since 2022: US Economic Income and Output Have Fallen Overall for Four Years“: https://brownstone.org/articles/recession-since-2022-us-economic-income-and-output-have-fallen-overall-for-four-years/
Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: https://peterstonge.com/
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. on X: https://x.com/profstonge