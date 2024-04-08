Create New Account
Christ Takes Away Our Sin-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 7 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

Great Men -- Adam, Abraham, Moses -- Could Only Go So Far, and They Only Show Us So Far. Adam Was Created King of the Kingdom of Heaven and of the Kingdom of God (the Earth), but When He Sinned, He Lost the Image of God. Abraham Was a Pilgrim, Never Finding That City. Moses Got to the Top of the Mountain of Nebo, but He Could Not Enter the Promise Land. In All Cases Christ Alone Completely Fulfills the Plan of God.


