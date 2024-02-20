☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- from the Russian 'Coon' - It's Lunchtime treat, chicken hearts & a bird egg.

Enjoy your coffee or favourite drink 🥃 and now the Coon "Kherson" has the Floor

Good Day Friends! War is war, but lunch goes according to plan

How can my older striped brother leave me without treats? Let's freshen up and get some sleep. And back into battle. The video was shot at lunchtime.🐾

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the Morning of 20 February 2024; pub. 07:00📍

🔹On the #Zaporozhye front, our troops wedged into the enemy's defence for 1.5 km between #Verbovoye and #Rabotino. The RF Armed Forces are attacking from the south and west, the enemy is launching counterattacks, pulling up reserves and armored vehicles. Our troops are advancing under fire from artillery and drones of the AFU, striking at enemy concentrations from MLRS and barrel artillery. There are heavy battles ongoing.

🔹In the #Kherson direction, the AFU have reduced the intensity of the personnel transfer to #Krynki. In the village the enemy is in destroyed basements and is not taking active action. The RF Armed Forces destroy enemy manpower on the islands and the enemy shore with artillery fire.

🔹To the south of #Maryinka, there are battles on the outskirts of #Novomikhaylovka and #Pobeda. South of #Novomikhaylovka, our troops are moving towards the #Ugledar motorway. To the west, the offensive against #Kurakhovo continues through #Georgiyevka.

🔹After the fall of the AFU #Avdeyevka defence, the RF Armed Forces are entrenched on the achieved borders, trying to deal with a large number of captured enemy militants.

💥 In the #Bryansk region, since yesterday morning, 7 aircraft–type UAVs have been destroyed, one of them with a jet engine. The AFU fired at Novye Yurkovichi in the Klimovsky district, two civilians were injured. In the #Belgorod region, Zarechye-Pervoye of the Grayvoron urban district and #Tishanka of the Volokonovsky district were shelled. Mokraya Orlovka of the Grayvoron urban district was attacked by a kamikaze drone. In the #Kursk region, the villages of #Uspenovka and #Troitskoye in the Korenevsky district were shelled. In #Donetsk (#DPR) The AFU dropped ammunition from a drone, a civilian was injured. In #Makeyevka, a civilian was also injured as a result of shelling.

🎬 A selection of footage from Russian soldiers and volunteers from Avdeyevka and the basements of Coke Plant. Abandoned property, damaged equipment, bodies of enemy soldiers.



