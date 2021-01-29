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ΤΟ ΣΥΜΠΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΜΥΣΤΙΚΟ – COSMIC SECRET/ROGER RICHARDS & COREY GOODE
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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230 views • January 29, 2021
ΤΟ ΣΥΜΠΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΜΥΣΤΙΚΟ – Η ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΣΥΜΜΑΧΙΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΜΥΣΤΙΚΩΝ ΔΙΑΣΤΗΜΙΚΩΝ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΩΝ
COSMIC SECRET-DOCUMENTARY OF THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAMS
(Greek) Στα πλαίσια της σταδιακής αποκάλυψης της αλήθειας προς την ανθρωπότητα η Συμμαχία των Μυστικών Διαστημικών Προγραμμάτων μας ενημερώνει για την πρόσφατη ιστορία του ηλιακού μας συστήματος, για την ύπαρξη της Υπερ Ομοσπονδίας των γενετικών προγραμμάτων και της αρχαίας φυλής των οικοδόμων και κυρίως για την Ανάληψη μας στην ανώτερη διάσταση η οποία αποτελεί και το συμπαντικό μυστικό της κυβερνούσας ελίτ.
In the context of the gradual revelation of truth to Humanity, the Alliance of Secret Space Programs informs us about the recent history of our solar system, the existence of the Super Federation of genetic programs and the Ancient Race of Builders and especially our Ascension to the Higher Dimension which is also the Universal Secret of the ruling Elite.

WATCH COREY GOODE PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZZ5jeMQwKg&;list=PLLvy2_M6Jvplgoc3vNWl3HlJtVXcNjidU

👉 SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TOO: https://www.youtube.com/c/exclusiveknowledge

ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT

❤ OFFICIAL WEBPAGE/ΕΠΙΣΗΜΗ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ:http://www.academyofinnerlight.net
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❤ΔΗΛΩΣΤΕ ΟΤΙ Η ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΣΑΣ ΑΡΕΣΕΙ:
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❤JOIN OUR PRIVATE SPIRITUAL AND METAPHYSICAL FACEBOOK GROUP/ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΜΕΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
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secret space programgreat awakeningcorey goodekaterina kostakiacademy of inner lightcosmic secret
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