ΤΟ ΣΥΜΠΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΜΥΣΤΙΚΟ – COSMIC SECRET/ROGER RICHARDS & COREY GOODE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
COSMIC SECRET-DOCUMENTARY OF THE SECRET SPACE PROGRAMS
(Greek) Στα πλαίσια της σταδιακής αποκάλυψης της αλήθειας προς την ανθρωπότητα η Συμμαχία των Μυστικών Διαστημικών Προγραμμάτων μας ενημερώνει για την πρόσφατη ιστορία του ηλιακού μας συστήματος, για την ύπαρξη της Υπερ Ομοσπονδίας των γενετικών προγραμμάτων και της αρχαίας φυλής των οικοδόμων και κυρίως για την Ανάληψη μας στην ανώτερη διάσταση η οποία αποτελεί και το συμπαντικό μυστικό της κυβερνούσας ελίτ.
In the context of the gradual revelation of truth to Humanity, the Alliance of Secret Space Programs informs us about the recent history of our solar system, the existence of the Super Federation of genetic programs and the Ancient Race of Builders and especially our Ascension to the Higher Dimension which is also the Universal Secret of the ruling Elite.
WATCH COREY GOODE PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZZ5jeMQwKg&;list=PLLvy2_M6Jvplgoc3vNWl3HlJtVXcNjidU
👉 SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TOO: https://www.youtube.com/c/exclusiveknowledge
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
❤ OFFICIAL WEBPAGE/ΕΠΙΣΗΜΗ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ:http://www.academyofinnerlight.net
LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE:
http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
❤ΔΗΛΩΣΤΕ ΟΤΙ Η ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΣΑΣ ΑΡΕΣΕΙ:
http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
❤ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
❤ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ
ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
❤JOIN OUR PRIVATE SPIRITUAL AND METAPHYSICAL FACEBOOK GROUP/ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΜΕΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight