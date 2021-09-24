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Germ Theory or Freedom - Knowledge is Power
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42 views • September 24, 2021
Nigel Howitt interviews John Blaid on the evidence that disproves germ theory and the evidence that supports terrain theory. John has spent the past 18 months researching the fundamental assumptions underneath the pandemic narrative and reveals the many reasons why it is false.
To find out more about John's work visit his website https://truthseeker.se
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
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To find out more about John's work visit his website https://truthseeker.se
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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