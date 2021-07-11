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HOW TO TEST NEGATIVE IN A PCR TEST
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757 views • July 11, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/josep-pamies.html
In the following video that Orwell City has brought to English for its followers, farmer Josep Pàmies shares a tip for testing negative in a PCR test.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In the following video that Orwell City has brought to English for its followers, farmer Josep Pàmies shares a tip for testing negative in a PCR test.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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