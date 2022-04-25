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First Pictures and Videos of Snake Venom Peptides in Bioweapon Shots
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466 views • April 25, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the work of South African microscopy expert and naturopath, Dr. Zandre Botha, connecting facts and revealing the evidence to support snake venom proteineous organoids, or…the development of synthetic substrates that are made to retain the toxic activity of snake venom and she reviews all of it with Dr. Bryan Ardis, who recently called the world’s attention to this diabolical basis for the covid scam AND the deadly bioweapon shots.
And a special Friday Ask Dr. Jane along with Mike Dillon from Filterssuck.com to review air safety for you and your family.
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http://pharmaexposed.com
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Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
And a special Friday Ask Dr. Jane along with Mike Dillon from Filterssuck.com to review air safety for you and your family.
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
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