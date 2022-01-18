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Alberta pathologist explains dying soccer players
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319 views • January 18, 2022
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is an Alberta pathologist and critic of the lockdown class. Keean Bexte speaks with him about the concerning spike in deaths documented by insurance companies and the tragic cases of elite soccer players
succumbing to heart failure.
succumbing to heart failure.
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