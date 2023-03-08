Create New Account
Guide to Selling on eBay and Online Effectively How Photograph & Sell Your Coins #trustedcoins
Published 16 hours ago |

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins for my eBay Store


https://trustedcoins.com/sellingguide for the complete guide to what this video refers to.


PACKAGING and SHIPPING Coins Securely and Mailing them Registered Mail and Best Label Maker for it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU23RbOAwKM


DATABASE for Coin Collection and MAKING TAGS HOW TO Tutorial in EXCEL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qDvAywwKNw


eBay COIN LISTING TUTORIAL Best Practices w Software & PRODUCTIVITY Tools HOW TO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I20OOY5yJhg


Best COIN PHOTOGRAPHY Nikon A900 Camera Settings TUTORIAL to Macro Photos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KqRHXY_9i0


PHOTOGRAPHING Coins for eBay Selling Tutorial How To TAKE PICTURES of Certified NGC SLAB Photography

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hq4DHzyugZY


COIN Photography & Editing for BEGINNERS Anyone CAN DO for FREE HOW TO GUIDE eBay LISTING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8wAg4JleGo


Guide to Selling on eBay and Online Effectively How Photograph & Sell Your Coins Collection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwZSAUCAEiY




Introduction to the Guide and Benefits of Selling Online

Listing and Presentation on eBay

Photography (BEGINNER) Anyone Can Do With iPhone and Free Software

Photography (ADVANCED)- How to Effectively Photograph and Save Files

eBay Listing Titles that SELL!

Shipping Like a Pro

eBay Online Reputation

Social Media and Online Presence

MUST DO: FRONTPAGE Setup One Time Settings to Set Up for Code Optimization

MUST DO: Macro Keyboard Setup Settings - Simplify Your Work

Removing Formatting and Links Text You Pasted from Online to Comply

with eBay

eBay COIN LISTING TUTORIAL Best Practices w Software & PRODUCTIVITY Tools HOW TO

MANAGING YOUR INVENTORY with Excel Database and Printing Your Own Coin Tags

How to Manage Store Display and Keep Track of Large Coin Collection & Supplies

Your Own Site to Host Your Listing's Pictures and Other Benefits

Conclusions

Resources

Frequently Asked Questions or Question and Answer Section

Keywords
coin collectingtrustedcoinscoin photographycoin mailing

