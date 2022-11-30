Silkraod (1999, Arcade)

Silkroad is a beat'em up developed and published by Korean company Unico. it was only released in the arcades.
The game is set in Ancient Chynah. Some princess has been kidnapped, and a trio of heroes follows her kidnappers throughout Asia to get her back.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.