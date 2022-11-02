True The Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht Delivers Message From Federal Prison

True the Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht delivered a heartbreaking message from inside a federal prison where she and Gregg Phillips have been sent by a federal judge after being held in contempt of court for refusing to share the name or names of the individual/s who told them about the MI-based election software company Konnech, whose CEO Eugene Yu, was allegedly storing election-based information on a server in China.
Eugene Yu has been deemed a flight risk by a MI prosecutor was arrested but is out on bond while American heroes, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips sit inside a federal prison awaiting news of their future.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1r5q3i-true-the-vote-founder-catherine-engelbrecht-delivers-message-from-federal-p.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
