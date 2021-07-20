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Kicking Away the Ladder Part 4
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241 views • July 20, 2021
In our on-going series, 'Kicking Away the Ladder,' we explore various ways in which the elites rig the system so that they stay on top (and you remain out of commission). In this fourth installment, we examine how, as Wittgenstein says, "morality climbs to the top and kicks away the ladder".
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