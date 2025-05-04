© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now Zelensky has acted like the leader of an international terrorist group! Zelensky is threatening not only Moscow, but all the world leaders who are planning to come to Moscow for the parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic Victory!
Mirrored - Russian News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/