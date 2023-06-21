Create New Account
Jim Caviezel: "All of our children are in trouble, it's got to stop, we have the power to do it"
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
This is part II - Steve Bannon War Room | Jim Caviezel:

"All of our children are in trouble, it's got to stop, we have the power to do it"


The Caveziel interview on War Room is absolutely stunning. Why? Because it is based on testimony of operators in the field who are rescuing children in the field and are in a position to know. Imo it is the primary reason the DS will fight to the death to conceal this evil. ~ @theleeshore_


https://rumble.com/v2vewfe-jim-caviezel-all-of-our-children-are-in-trouble-its-got-to-stop-we-have-the.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

human traffickingwar roomsteve bannontim ballardsave the childrenjim caviezelsound of freedom

