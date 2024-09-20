BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah has been firing hundreds of missiles ever since Zionists bombed Beirut suburbs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
144 views • 7 months ago

Hezbollah has been firing hundreds of missiles ever since Zionists bombed Beirut suburbs.

Lebanese Hezbollah now announced targeting the main intelligence headquarters in the northern region, responsible for assassinations, located at the Misgav base.

Adding from earlier today :

 The number of people killed in the Israeli strike on the southern suburb of Beirut has risen to 8, with 59 wounded, Al Jadeed reports, citing Lebanon's Ministry of Health.

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, who was allegedly killed in an Israeli Air Force strike on a suburb of Beirut, was discharged from the hospital on the morning of September 20. 

He had been injured in the mass detonation of wireless communication devices on September 18, reports Al Hadath TV channel.

➡️The Israeli army announced the elimination of Hezbollah commander Akil in Beirut.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
