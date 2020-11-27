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Technocracy and the Great Reset
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73 views • November 27, 2020
An excellent extended interview with Patrick Wood recorded a few days ago with James Delingpole (UK), clearly defining Technocracy, the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" and the future of Scientific Dictatorship.
The interviewer, James Delingpole is a prolific journalist based in the U.K. and is published in a number of prominent journals, including Breibart (UK). He understands Technocracy in its correct historical context and warns of the coup d'etat taking place with COVID19.
Reach and support Patrick Wood here:
https://technocracy.news
https://www.patreon.com/technocracy
Reach and support James Delingpole here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/jamesde...
https://www.patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
The interviewer, James Delingpole is a prolific journalist based in the U.K. and is published in a number of prominent journals, including Breibart (UK). He understands Technocracy in its correct historical context and warns of the coup d'etat taking place with COVID19.
Reach and support Patrick Wood here:
https://technocracy.news
https://www.patreon.com/technocracy
Reach and support James Delingpole here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/jamesde...
https://www.patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
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