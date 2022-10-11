Great Awakening,Double Blind Leading To Change Of Constitution?
In Episode 130 we discuss the possible pendulum swing being pushed by Christians toward a seemingly better morality. There are certain buzzwords used by the religious conservatives such as Jehu vs the Jezebel spirit, Salt and Light movement, the great awakening. These are all titles that evangelicals are using to describe the movement to drain the swamp so that evil can be pushed back and light can overcome darkness. Is this perhaps a double blind that can lead to a possible re-write of the US constitution and thereby satan gets exactly what he wants through deception?
