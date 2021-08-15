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Creepy Joe Biden
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270 views • August 15, 2021
The title and the video explains it all. Get this sick, treasonous, dementia-ridden pedophile out of the White House. It's time to TAKE AMERICA BACK!
All credits for the song in the video obviously go to 'Radiohead - Creep'.
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All credits for the song in the video obviously go to 'Radiohead - Creep'.
Fair Use Notice & Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed in this video represent the exercise of free speech in accordance with the ancient traditions of freedom, and our Constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech as American citizens. The opinions expressed here should not be understood as advocated by or sanctioned by Brighteon or its agents or official representatives.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this video for purposes of your own that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
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