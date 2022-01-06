UK Technocrats Bought by CCP Are Doubling Down That Omicron Is Root From Pandemic to Epidemic

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12/30/2021 Ben Harnwell: The technocratic elites of the UK represented by John Bell and Chris Whitty are doubling down and growing in confidence that perhaps Omicron is the root from pandemic into epidemic. We need to analyze and investigate the nature and the depth of CCP’s tentacles into western life, just like McCarthy did in the 1950s.