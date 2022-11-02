Is the mark of the beast the close of probation for SDA church?

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject of the sealing for the SDA church, the leading brethren today beat Sunday Sunday Sunday before the people, will the SDA's who are not sealed ever see the mark of the beast? we hear the following ministry Messengers Of Present Truth Ministry International in their study https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWyM1uhmVks Prophetic Calendar Of Events Based On Daniel 11-The COP For SDA's Revealed-Kings Of North&South teaching that the test for SDA's is the Sunday law, but is this teaching true?





Aims of the study is to answer the following: Is the image of the beast the test for SDA’s? How are Seventh-day Adventists sealed?

When is this sealing of church members taking place?

Will the Mark of the beast affect sealed church members?

Who is sealed during the Mark of the Beast or time of trouble?





The Questions then become Does the Sunday law close the probation for the church?

Is the Sunday law test for SDA’s?

Which probation is being spoken of in 7BC 796?

Is the mark of the best the test of SDA’s?

Who are the people of God during the mark of the beast? Please see our studies on the sealing Ezekiel 9 https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

The sealing of the 144 000 https://youtu.be/0_Vm-YSnjzs

Our Channels for Laodicea https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4 https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e Visit our websites



www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za



upa7.org Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

