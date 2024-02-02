Create New Account
EPISODE 357: BORDERLINE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Did Del Just Find Video Of The Moment the Lab Leak Happened?; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on All-Time LOW Confidence in Medical Professionals and public institutions, new information on CDC coding data exposes just how wrong they were about COVID; Citizens are activating to oppose the current ‘open border’ policy of the current administration, while Del speaks to a correspondent who has been documenting the US-funded journey of illegal immigrants all the way down to the Darien Gap in Panama.


Guests: Michael Yon, Lara Logan, LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers, DO

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

