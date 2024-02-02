EPISODE 357: BORDERLINE

Did Del Just Find Video Of The Moment the Lab Leak Happened?; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on All-Time LOW Confidence in Medical Professionals and public institutions, new information on CDC coding data exposes just how wrong they were about COVID; Citizens are activating to oppose the current ‘open border’ policy of the current administration, while Del speaks to a correspondent who has been documenting the US-funded journey of illegal immigrants all the way down to the Darien Gap in Panama.
Guests: Michael Yon, Lara Logan, LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers, DO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.