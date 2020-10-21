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1) The Ultimate History Lesson A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (Intro + Hour 1 of 5)
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
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32 views • October 21, 2020
A 5-hour journey examining the history, root-causes, and consequences of public schooling

Publication Date: 2012

Summary: Former NYC and New York State School Teacher of the Year (John Taylor Gatto) illustrates HOW and WHY our public schools are dumbing us down… and what We can do about it. This interview also includes solutions, documents, and references; asking only that you consider the information – THINK FOR YOURSELF – and communicate with others in order to share a higher-level of awareness, thus protecting ourselves from financial predators. This presentation is offered as a public service of the subscribers of the Tragedy and Hope online community, which is an international research and study group, composed of individuals who have screened our productions, and seek to take the next-steps in enacting strategic solutions.

Sourced Transcript: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/sourced-transcript/

Bibliography and References: https://tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/bibliography-and-references/

If you are compelled -- please donate directly to Tragedy & Hope:
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To listen to 3+ hours of Commentary, Notes, References, and Links for further study:
https://logosmedia.com/2011/11/peace-revolution-episode-041-the-ultimate-history-lesson-with-john-taylor-gatto-hour-1-commentary/
Keywords
schoolhistoryilluminatischoolingcpssecretsecret historyadoptionsecret societiesbonessocial servicesjohn taylor gattoskullpublic school
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy