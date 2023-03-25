Aaron Maté at the United Nations Security Council - OPCW Cover-Up Investigation - Denies Justice to Douma Victims in Syria - March 24, 2023

Video at 'The Grayzone' on YouTube.
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Aaron Maté of The Grayzone calls out the OPCW's ongoing cover-up of its investigation into the alleged April 2018 chemical attack in Douma, Syria.
Aaron also debunks the latest efforts by the OPCW, in a new report put out by the watchdog's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), to whitewash the scandal.
Video: Aaron Maté's opening remarks to UN Security Council members, March 24 2023.
