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SHALOM
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20 views • January 06, 2021
Shalom, Shalom
Peace Be With you
Shalom, Shalom, my friend
Know the Prince Of Peace
Is Always By Your Side
May Peace beyond all understanding
Fill your heart and mind
Peace Be With you
Shalom, Shalom, my friend
Know the Prince Of Peace
Is Always By Your Side
May Peace beyond all understanding
Fill your heart and mind
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