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Harry Vox with Lillian McDermott - 12 o'clock - noon Eastern today - February, 4, 2021
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122 views • February 04, 2021
Join Lillian and Harry in a conversation about the state of our society and the threats coming from the billionaire class.
Covid is a manufactured crisis to usher in a totalitarian technocratic artificial intelligence controlled prison state.
Covid is class warfare disguised as a health emergency. It is a cynical asset stripping operation - check your bank account if you don't believe this.
The billionaires are doubling their money while they get the population whipped into a hysterical frenzy of fear.
The Central Banks, the intelligence agencies and the entire political class is against the people - at least the thinking ones.
And while they broadcast images on their TV networks of people lining up for their poisoned needles the truth is that more people are against the Vaccine than for it.
And they are now so desperate they are paying people to take their poison - no thanks - they can keep their bribes and their poison.
If you are watching CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, FOX, CBS you are wasting your time.
Send this to your friends and family and lets wake the world up.
Our lives depend on it,
Lillian's Show link for today's Noon (Eastern) show is:
https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/radio-show/
Covid is a manufactured crisis to usher in a totalitarian technocratic artificial intelligence controlled prison state.
Covid is class warfare disguised as a health emergency. It is a cynical asset stripping operation - check your bank account if you don't believe this.
The billionaires are doubling their money while they get the population whipped into a hysterical frenzy of fear.
The Central Banks, the intelligence agencies and the entire political class is against the people - at least the thinking ones.
And while they broadcast images on their TV networks of people lining up for their poisoned needles the truth is that more people are against the Vaccine than for it.
And they are now so desperate they are paying people to take their poison - no thanks - they can keep their bribes and their poison.
If you are watching CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, FOX, CBS you are wasting your time.
Send this to your friends and family and lets wake the world up.
Our lives depend on it,
Lillian's Show link for today's Noon (Eastern) show is:
https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/radio-show/
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