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IT'S A GLOBAL INTEGRATED CAPSTONE EVENT -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
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134 views • April 20, 2022
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SGTreport
@sgtreport
Researcher and the mind behind the documentary '9/11 Mysteries' Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to expose what she believes to be a 'global integrated capstone event'; Global lockdowns, global vaxx mandates and the transhuman transformation of the world's population.
SGTreport
@sgtreport
Researcher and the mind behind the documentary '9/11 Mysteries' Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to expose what she believes to be a 'global integrated capstone event'; Global lockdowns, global vaxx mandates and the transhuman transformation of the world's population.
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