Genesis 41:25-30: The Number 7 'Mad Cows' and the 7 Years of Famine Are Set To Begin in India

Genesis 41:25–30 — The New International Version (NIV)25 Then Joseph said to Pharaoh, “The dreams of Pharaoh are one and the same. God has revealed to Pharaoh what he is about to do. 26 The seven good cows are seven years, and the seven good heads of grain are seven years; it is one and the same dream. 27 The seven lean, ugly cows that came up afterward are seven years, and so are the seven worthless heads of grain scorched by the east wind: They are seven years of famine.28 “It is just as I said to Pharaoh: God has shown Pharaoh what he is about to do. 29 Seven years of great abundance are coming throughout the land of Egypt, 30 but seven years of famine will follow them. Then all the abundance in Egypt will be forgotten, and the famine will ravage the land.Video credit:Jonathan Cahn: 2 times 7 Cows appeared in America like in Pharaoh's EgyptConnie OelbaumAll my Social Media links here on My Linktree: