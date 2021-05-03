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Genesis 41:25-30: The Number 7 'Mad Cows' and the 7 Years of Famine Are Set To Begin in India
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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110 views • May 03, 2021
Genesis 41:25–30 — The New International Version (NIV)
25 Then Joseph said to Pharaoh, “The dreams of Pharaoh are one and the same. God has revealed to Pharaoh what he is about to do. 26 The seven good cows are seven years, and the seven good heads of grain are seven years; it is one and the same dream. 27 The seven lean, ugly cows that came up afterward are seven years, and so are the seven worthless heads of grain scorched by the east wind: They are seven years of famine.

28 “It is just as I said to Pharaoh: God has shown Pharaoh what he is about to do. 29 Seven years of great abundance are coming throughout the land of Egypt, 30 but seven years of famine will follow them. Then all the abundance in Egypt will be forgotten, and the famine will ravage the land.

Video credit:

Jonathan Cahn: 2 times 7 Cows appeared in America like in Pharaoh's Egypt
Connie Oelbaum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv3bpaca8sQ

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