Nanotechnology in Action NNI/MITnanoTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6h85WoVGBQ
https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878
DARPA's Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using nanotechnology, A.I. and (IOT) is the new MKULTRA N³ https://rumble.com/v75ute8-433099088.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/i/status/2015891229192434107
(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html
https://x.com/i/status/2013054520150962645
Biological nano Internet of things system with DNA as information carrier https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+nano+Internet+of+things+system+with+DNA+as+information+carrier&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2be87faf8ea9c8305e799d98faeec9af2
Patent Worldwide application 2023 https://patents.google.com/patent/CN117201535A/en
https://x.com/i/status/2013051866448265346
Aerosolized Nanobots: Parsing Fact from Fiction for Health Security ~ James Giordano
MIT Researchers Create an Aerosol Spray Loaded With Nanobots https://futurism.com/the-byte/nanobots-aerosol-mit
AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE
AIR UNIVERSITY
HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL? TRUE MICROROBOTS AND NANOROBOTS
FOR MILITARY APPLICATIONS IN 2035
by
Paul E. Kladitis, Major, USAF April 2010 x https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD1019095.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2013170299823415749
Engineered bacteria are being programmed to act as living sensors and actuators inside the human body, leveraging synthetic biology to detect disease markers and trigger therapeutic responses. https://search.brave.com/search?q=programming+bacteria+for+sensing+and+actuators+inside+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a7a8d4352108eb36c5936b41a5de49a7
Bacterial Communications and Computing in Internet of Everything (IoE) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bacterial+Communications+and+Computing+in+Internet+of+Everything+%28IoE%29&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2f763aa743db8bcb4450b65a044dee20b
https://x.com/i/status/2013173868584747231
Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) under the Internet of Everything (IoE) framework envisions bacteria as living, nanoscale nodes in a future 6G-enabled network. These biological entities can act as autonomous sensors, processors, and communicators, leveraging their natural capabilities—such as self-propulsion via flagella, environmental sensing, DNA-based data storage, and molecular communication (MC)—to form a bio-internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+internet+of+bacteria+in+6G+IOE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a20c09fe98205e69a65d25039e684f50ba
(IOE) GROUP CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY
3. Biological Communication: Molecular and bio-inspired paradigms, including nanoscale and neural networks for healthcare and biotechnology. https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/
