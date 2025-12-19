A Valuable Reading from what Brother William Tyndale wrote at 1528. 1 Chron 29:17 / The wicked are overthrown, and are not: but the house of the righteous shall stand. Proverbs 12:7

REPENTANCE

Concerning this word repentance or (as they used) penance, the Hebrew hath in the Old Testament generally Sob turn or be converted. For which the translation that we take for saint Jerome’s bath most part converti to turn or be converted, and sometime yet agere penitenciam. And the Greek in the New Testament hath perpetually metanoeo to turn in the heart and mind, and to come to the right knowledge, and to a man’s right wit again. For which metanoeo S. Jerome’s translation hath: sometime ago penetenciam I do repent: sometime peniteo I repent: sometime peniteor I am repentant: sometime habeo penitenciam I have repentance: sometime penitet me it repenteth me. And Erasmus useth much this word resipisco I come to myself or to my right mind again. And the very sense and signification both of the Hebrew and also of the Greek word, is, to be converted and to turn to God with all the heart, to know his will and to live according to his laws, and to be cured of our corrupt nature with the oil of his spirit and wine of obedience to his doctrine. Which conversion or turning if it be unfeigned, these four do accompany it and are included therein: Confession, not in the priest’s ear, for that is but man’s invention, but to God in the heart and before all the congregation of God, how that we be sinners and sinful, and that our whole nature is corrupt and inclined to sin and all unrighteousness, and therefore evil, wicked and damnable, and his law holy and just, by which our sinful nature is rebuked: and also to our neighbours, if we have offended any person particularly. Then contrition, sorowfulness that we be such, damnable sinners, and not only have sinned but are partly inclined to sin still. Thirdly faith (of which our old doctors have made no mention at all in the description of their penance) yet God for Christ’s sake doth forgive us and receive us to mercy, and is at one with us and will heal our corrupt nature. And fourthly satisfaction or amends-making, not to God with holy works, but to my neighbour whom I have hurt, and the congre­gation of God whom I have offended, (if any open crime be found in me) and submitting of a man’s self unto the congregation or church of Christ, and to the officers of the same, to have his life corrected and governed henceforth of them, according to the true doctrine of the church of Christ. And note this: that as satisfaction or amends-making is counted righteousness before the world and a purging of the sin, so that the world when I have made a full amends, hath no further to complain. Even so faith in Christ’s blood is counted right­eousness and a purging of all sin before God.

Moreover, he that sinneth against his brother sinneth also against his father almighty God. And as the sin committed against his brother, is purged before the world with making amends or asking forgiveness, even so is the sin committed against God, purged thorow faith in Christ’s blood only. For Christ saith (John viij. {8} ) except ye believe that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.

That is to say, if ye think that there is any other sacrifice or satisfaction to Godward, than me, ye remain ever in sin before God, howsoever righteous ye appear before the world. Wherefore now, whether ye call this metanoia, re­pentance, conversion or turning again to God, either amending and etc. or whether ye say repent, be converted, turn to God, amend your living or what ye lust, I am content so ye understand what is meant thereby, as I have now declared.