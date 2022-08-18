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Is The Rosary An Extremist Symbol? Bishop's Vision of Christ With a Sword Gives Dramatic Answer!!!
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High Hopes
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54 views • August 18, 2022

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Aug 16, 2022 Catholics will not stand silent while innocent lives are being murdered or while serious laws are being broken. Our Blessed Mother has given us the Rosary as a Spiritual Weapon to help fight against Satan, the father of lies. Mary has made it very clear that we are in a Spiritual battle against Satan and that prayer is the answer.


Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme of Nigeria is someone who has experienced firsthand a vision from Jesus Christ exhorting him to turn to the Rosary in order to bring peace.


The Nigerian Bishop said it was this vision that gave him peace that an end would come to Boko Haram, the Islamic terrorist group in Nigeria. In 2014 nearly 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the remote town of Chibok. From 2009 to 2019, according to ACN statistics, Boko Haram displaced 25 priests from their parishes, 45 nuns from their convents, and more than 100,000 Catholics.


Bishop Doeme reports that while he was praying the Rosary in December 2015 in the chapel. Suddenly, Our Lord Jesus Christ appeared to him with a sword in His hand. The Bishop relates that when he went to take the sword out of Jesus’ hand that the sword turned into Rosary beads. Then he heard the voice repeat the words “Boko Haram is gone. Boko Haram is gone. Boko Haram is gone.”


The Bishop has gone on “consolation” tours through the diocesan communities that have been battered by the Boko Haram. He is gone forth preaching prayer, forgiveness, and faith. The Bishop speaks of the terrorists saying, “They can destroy our buildings and our lives, but they cannot destroy our faith in Christ." The Bishops states, “Boko Haram is evil, demonic, and can only be removed through prayer.”

Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of Oyo Nigeria has said that the West has not been helpful to Nigeria and instead has used morality as a bargaining chip. Bishop Badejo stated that “The United States actually said it would help Nigeria with Boko Haram only if we modify our laws concerning homosexuality, family planning and birth control.”

The Bishops of Nigeria strongly hold the Church’s teaching on morality and say they will not bend God’s laws for financial help from the West.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaCA3xqdamk

Keywords
christianreligioncatholicweaponswordrosarybishopnigeriaextremist symbolvision of christbishop doeme
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