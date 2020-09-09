ΜΑΣΟΝΙΑ - ΤΟ ΑΡΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΜΕΡΟΣ Β'

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παγίδων του μισάνθρωπου και πλάνου (ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΧΑΜΕΝΟΣ), λίγες αντίστοιχες έρευνες, εγχώριες ή αλλοδαπές, μπορούν να συγκριθούν
με τη παρούσα. Από τις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1980 και τον πάντα μάχιμο Ορθόδοξο Τύπο.