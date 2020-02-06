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Tin Foil Hat Soundbites: "The Boule" with Bishop Larry Gaiters
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112 views • February 06, 2020
Tin Foil Hat Soundbites: "The Boule" The Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity with Bishop Larry Gaiters
The Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity is best known as the Boule, a Greek term meaning “council of noblemen.” Founded in 1904, Sigma Pi Phi is the oldest Greek-letter organization comprised primarily of African-American men. As of 2017, The Boule has more than 5,000 members and 119 chapters throughout the United States and the Caribbean.
- Black Wall Street:
-- Reference:
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenwood_District,_Tulsa
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsa_race_riot
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sigma_Pi_Phi
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Calabasas_helicopter_crash
The Swarm Soundbites of the Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli episode #272: The Boule Black Secret Societies With Bishop Larry Gaiters.
Watch the complete episode at: https://brokensimulation.com/272-the-boule-black-secret-societies-with-bishop-larry-gaiters/
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
The Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity is best known as the Boule, a Greek term meaning “council of noblemen.” Founded in 1904, Sigma Pi Phi is the oldest Greek-letter organization comprised primarily of African-American men. As of 2017, The Boule has more than 5,000 members and 119 chapters throughout the United States and the Caribbean.
- Black Wall Street:
-- Reference:
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenwood_District,_Tulsa
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsa_race_riot
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sigma_Pi_Phi
• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Calabasas_helicopter_crash
The Swarm Soundbites of the Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli episode #272: The Boule Black Secret Societies With Bishop Larry Gaiters.
Watch the complete episode at: https://brokensimulation.com/272-the-boule-black-secret-societies-with-bishop-larry-gaiters/
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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