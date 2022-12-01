DeSantis Debrief: Fla. Gov. blasts Apple's apparent protest clampdown partnership with China

Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Jacksonville to announce a $5.5 million grant to improve rail connectivity. While he was there, DeSantis weighed in on Apple working with the Chinese Communist Party to seemingly suppress protests there. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more from Florida.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.