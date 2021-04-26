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They are dong it here in the USA and around the world. It is Genocide. Source: ANTHONY NESCI
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130 views • April 26, 2021
Less than 1% are reported. When you multiply the numbers by 100 they become shocking. They were shocking to me already.
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
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