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( If I Disappear from YT ) For Sharing TRUTH.
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18 views • January 16, 2020
Many youtubers it would seen are getting copyright strikes from AONN https://www.youtube.com/user/1america... for using clips from their news channel. Many link back to them as I did and recommend that you subscribe to the AONN yt channel as I have always done. My hope is not to go away for I have been on YT since 2007 before Google bought them. But now you know how to find me. Peace and Love to you all.
#ProveAllThings with a #ProLoveHeart seek the Truth Daily
"Seek the Truth daily and the Truth will find you seeking" john919
Study Scripture for yourself at http://www.truthaboutgod.net/Bible/on...
Please visit was built for you: http://TruthAboutGod.net
Make a donation in any amount to help support this channel.
https://www.paypal.me/GodsTruth
I'm new to Patreon https://www.patreon.com/john919
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Help Stop Human Trafficking by sharing the Truth: http://A1st.us Thank You.
( Jesus Christ is the holy Place, Jesus Christ is our Holy Place )
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
#ProveAllThings with a #ProLoveHeart seek the Truth Daily
"Seek the Truth daily and the Truth will find you seeking" john919
Study Scripture for yourself at http://www.truthaboutgod.net/Bible/on...
Please visit was built for you: http://TruthAboutGod.net
Make a donation in any amount to help support this channel.
https://www.paypal.me/GodsTruth
I'm new to Patreon https://www.patreon.com/john919
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Help Stop Human Trafficking by sharing the Truth: http://A1st.us Thank You.
( Jesus Christ is the holy Place, Jesus Christ is our Holy Place )
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
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