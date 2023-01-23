Telepathic trauma treatment - Prepping for the future

The introduction to the workshop Jan 22nd 2023, where Ole Blente talks about the importance of prepping emotionally for the possible traumas coming to humanity this year. He also talks about one of the possible traumatic events that will hit us, and how it is possible to predict the future.





