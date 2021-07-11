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Sweden, Australia, UK, England, New Zealand, Gov.s China Mass Murdering The People
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212 views • July 11, 2021
On today's episode of Sunday #WorldNews: Italy Vs England #Eurofinal should mean the end to lockdowns, but while 60,000 people will crowd into a #UKFootball stadium, #BorisJohnson still has the rest of the country in lockdown. This is absurd. People can't say goodbye to their loved ones. The #UKgovernment needs a good kick in the knickers. Come on mate... #Australia is still insanely going for "zero" covid cases while #NewZealand is seeing children in the ICU with #RSV because their immune systems haven't been properly used due to severe lockdowns and isolation.

Then, half of all #Swedes have had enough of their leftist government and favor a #conservativecoalition. #Populist leader says #Sweden is like a war zone due to migration. All of that, and much more: coming up!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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