Sweden, Australia, UK, England, New Zealand, Gov.s China Mass Murdering The People

On today's episode of Sunday #WorldNews: Italy Vs England #Eurofinal should mean the end to lockdowns, but while 60,000 people will crowd into a #UKFootball stadium, #BorisJohnson still has the rest of the country in lockdown. This is absurd. People can't say goodbye to their loved ones. The #UKgovernment needs a good kick in the knickers. Come on mate... #Australia is still insanely going for "zero" covid cases while #NewZealand is seeing children in the ICU with #RSV because their immune systems haven't been properly used due to severe lockdowns and isolation.



Then, half of all #Swedes have had enough of their leftist government and favor a #conservativecoalition. #Populist leader says #Sweden is like a war zone due to migration. All of that, and much more: coming up!