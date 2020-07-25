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Vaccination forcée et masque obligatoire sont interdits. Affaire Darmanin les femmes humiliées
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9 views • July 25, 2020
Source: Verdi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlhoCR0o7JI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlhoCR0o7JI
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